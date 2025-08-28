© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Best Romanian Desserts

Season 9 Episode 903 | 25m 51s

Christopher Kimball travels to the Saxon villages of Transylvania with author Irina Georgescu to learn the secrets of Romanian baking. Back at Milk Street, we make Romanian Crème Fraîche Cake (Lichiu), a sweet yeasted dough with a lemony filling and a custard topping; a new spin on apple pie, Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts; and last but not least, Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/19/25
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Middle Eastern Kitchen
In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table.
Episode: S7 E710 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Chicken Three Ways
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken.
Episode: S7 E705 | 25:46
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style
Christopher Kimball travels to seaside Jalisco to learn from some local chefs.
Episode: S7 E703 | 25:49
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Flavors of Ethiopia
Learn about the spices and stews of Ethiopia.
Episode: S5 E523 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
La Cocina de Puerto Vallarta
Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork; Banana Custard Pie; Salsa Macha Costeña.
Episode: S5 E519 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Tuesday Night Mediterranean
Discover three recipes inspired by the cuisine of the Mediterranean.
Episode: S5 E521 | 26:46
