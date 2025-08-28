Best Romanian Desserts

Christopher Kimball travels to the Saxon villages of Transylvania with author Irina Georgescu to learn the secrets of Romanian baking. Back at Milk Street, we make Romanian Crème Fraîche Cake (Lichiu), a sweet yeasted dough with a lemony filling and a custard topping; a new spin on apple pie, Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts; and last but not least, Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries.