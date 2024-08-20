Mexico’s Riviera

In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table.
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken.
Christopher Kimball travels to seaside Jalisco to learn from some local chefs.
Learn about the spices and stews of Ethiopia.
Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork; Banana Custard Pie; Salsa Macha Costeña.
Discover three recipes inspired by the cuisine of the Mediterranean.
Christopher Kimball learns classic Greek dishes from Marianna Leivaditaki in Crete.
Japanese favorites to make at home - Chicken and Vegetable Curry; and Milk Bread.
Braised Beef with Dried Figs and Pickled Cabbage; Shrimp, Orzo and Zucchini with Mint.