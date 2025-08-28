© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

New Salads

Episode 902 | 26m 16s

Milk Street dresses up salads! We start with Vietnamese Chicken Salad with Sweet Lime-Garlic Dressing (Goi Gà), a symphony of tastes, colors and textures. Then, we show you why warming your beans is the key to better flavor with a recipe for Greek Bean Salad (Fasolia Piaz). Finally, we make a Spanish spin on the classic Caesar: Romaine with Manchego and Smoky Pepper Dressing.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 11/12/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Middle Eastern Kitchen
In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table.
Episode: S7 E710 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Chicken Three Ways
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken.
Episode: S7 E705 | 25:46
Watch 25:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Joy of Cooking, Jalisco-Style
Christopher Kimball travels to seaside Jalisco to learn from some local chefs.
Episode: S7 E703 | 25:49
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Flavors of Ethiopia
Learn about the spices and stews of Ethiopia.
Episode: S5 E523 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
La Cocina de Puerto Vallarta
Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork; Banana Custard Pie; Salsa Macha Costeña.
Episode: S5 E519 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Tuesday Night Mediterranean
Discover three recipes inspired by the cuisine of the Mediterranean.
Episode: S5 E521 | 26:46
