Curious Traveler

Curious Upper Bavaria, Germany

Season 7 Episode 702 | 28m 28s

Christine gets curious about Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald and Munich. She explores the history of 'Mad' King Ludwig and his many castles, the Lohengrin swan knight legend, the legacy of the Wittelsbach Dynasty, the storybook village of Mittenwald, and the Bavarian tradition of lüftlmalerei mural art, and how it continues in some very modern and very curious ways.

Aired: 10/14/24 | Expires: 12/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 27:46
Curious Traveler
Curious Sussex
Explore Sussex, England with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 27:46
Watch 27:25
Curious Traveler
Curious Ghent
Explore Ghent, Belgium with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:25
