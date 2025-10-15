© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
FRONTLINE

The Rise of RFK Jr.

Season 2025 Episode 12

The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. How the scion of a storied dynasty endured tragedy and scandal, broke with the Democratic Party and his family, stoked conspiracy theories, and is reshaping government and public health.

Aired: 10/20/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:22
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment (2025)
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:24:22
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!