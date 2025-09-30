© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Secrets of the Dead

China's Bronze Kingdom

Season 23 Episode 1

A mysterious ancient city lies hidden in the mountains of Sichuan – remnants of a kingdom con-signed to oblivion for thousands of years, until the chance discovery of a jade artifact in 1929. More than 10,000 unusual items have been found at the site which experts believe may be as archaeologically important as the Terracotta Army of Xi’an. Could this be the capital of the ancient Shu kingdom?

Aired: 11/04/25
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
