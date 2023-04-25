Lakeshore PBS, For Goodness Sake Productions to hold documentary screening at Valparaiso University

Lakeshore PBS in collaboration with For Goodness Sake Productions will host a public screening of “From Sundown to Sunrise,” a locally centered and produced documentary, at Valparaiso University

“Lakeshore Public Media is proud to do our part in sharing inspirational stories about members of our community as part of our mission to celebrate diversity, which in turn enriches the lives of those we serve,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Interim CEO Nancy Clifford said.

Directed by Region natives Tom Desch and Pat Wisniewski of For Goodness Sake Productions, “From Sundown to Sunrise” is centered in Valparaiso, Ind. in 1968 and shares the journey of Robert Cotton as he and his family integrate to an all-white, Indiana town. The term sundown, presented in this film, refers to racial segregation implemented by all-white municipalities, that excluded non-whites – most frequently African Americans – from remaining in town after sunset.

“I came across this story when I met members of the Cotton and Reiner families in my hometown of Valparaiso. After hearing about their incredible courage and humanity I knew I wanted to help them tell this story,” Wisniewski said.

By breaking the color barrier, Robert Cotton and his family helped transform the town and place it on a trajectory of inclusion. Cotton, who is currently a Valparaiso City Councilman, hopes this documentary will help inspire others to stifle racial divisions and collectively heal.

“My hope in sharing momentous events I’ve experienced, on the fault lines of our black- white racial divide, will somehow provide a fresh perspective for how to heal via taking the road less traveled,” Cotton said.

Attendees at the screening can take part in a live Q&A with Cotton, directors, advocates and others. Among the panelists will also be Elizabeth Gingerich, Professor of Business Law and Endowed Chair of Christian Business Ethics at Valparaiso University and board member for Lakeshore Public Media. Gingerich is featured in the film and is the daughter of Walt and Louis Reiner who assisted Barbara Cotton during her leap of faith in deciding to move with her six children to Valparaiso.

“When asked about commitment to public service- without regard to reputation or finances – my folks [Walt and Louis Reiner] would stress the importance of living one’s faith,” Gingerich said. “The Reiners continued their public service commitment, with Project Neighbors helping many more families to establish home ownership within the city; pursuing a quest to provide the larger community with childcare; and by providing medical and dental services for those falling through the gap of Medicare and Medicaid eligibility and private insurance. Robert Cotton has gone on to be an elected representative of Valparaiso, as a multi-term City Councilman, ensuring and safeguarding human rights and political accountability of those selected to represent the city’s neighborhoods.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.