Whitney Reynolds Show debuts new season on PBS

MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS, is the presenting station of the Whitney Reynolds Show which airs its new season October 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The Whitney Reynolds Show (WRS) is a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues.

“Lakeshore Public Media is honored to partner with the Whitney Reynolds Show in bringing the stories of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland to air. The program instills a sense of community that matters. Whitney has a unique talent of talking with superstars and the common person to share life experiences from all vantage points, but with a local perspective,” said Chuck Roberts, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

The WRS is dedicated to being a safe space for delicate life stories. The tagline of the show, “your story matters,” works to promote inclusion, invoke motivation, and drive social and individual change. The show is supported by interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and experts.

The WRS has become synonymous with uplifting and insightful television programming. The upcoming season continues this tradition offering viewers a unique platform to explore a wide range of topics, from personal and professional development to health, relationships, and social issues. Topics include: The Life Story of Jessica Buchanan- Then & Now, Visible Vulnerability, Living Past Your Expiration, The Art of Storytelling, Something to Celebrate, and The Real Reality.

“There’s power in the story and our show is a safe space for complete vulnerability and transparency. I’m amazed at the resilient storytellers I have on the show this season and can’t wait for their inspiration to flood the nation,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds, host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” of the WRS began growing the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. In 2012 the show changed its initial concertation and moved to the PBS platform. The WRS is an independently owned television show that ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication. The show aired nationally through PBS, with Lakeshore PBS as the presenting station, on January 6, 2021.

The WRS has been widely recognized for its outstanding content and has garnered multiple accolades and awards over the years including five Telly awards and two Emmy nominations. Season 6 of the show aims to build on this success, offering viewers even greater entertainment value and substance.

Reynolds has won a host of awards throughout her career, which includes:

Telly Gold Winner for People’s Choice in 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for National Programming in 2022; I Am Woman Award from Endure Charities, Chicago Bulls 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for Overcoming Racism, 2020; Stevie Award Winner for Video of the Year; Humanitarian Honoree by We Dream In Color; Board of Managers of the Service Club of Chicago; Racial Justice League Member for the YWCA; Central Advisory Council Member for Dress For Success Worldwide; Judge at the Illinois International Pageant; Council Member for Baylor Women’s Council; Board Member for Saving Lives Foundation

Lakeshore also conducted a major overhaul of its website over the summer, and continues to expand into digital streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, TuneIn, Apple Music and more. The station plans to announce the development of a Lakeshore Public Media app available on mobile devices and Amazon Fire Tablets later this fall.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.