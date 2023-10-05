Ken Burns newest film to screen at Hobart Bison Ranch

HOBART -- Lakeshore Public Media is thrilled to announce the local premiere screening of Ken Burns' highly anticipated documentary, "The American Buffalo," Friday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. This event is designed to captivate audiences, providing an intimate exploration of the untamed spirit of the American bison by screening part one of the two-part documentary at Broken Wagon Bison Ranch, located at 563 W 450 N, Hobart, IN 46342.

This premiere offers a unique opportunity to witness these iconic creatures up close and personal while learning the dramatic story of America’s national mammal’s near extinction - and of the people who brought it back from the brink.

“We wanted to find a way to bring this film to life and help tell the tale of our national mammal, and this location does exactly that,” said community engagement coordinator, Russel Brodhacker. “Part of our mission is to inspire lifelong learning, so these efforts are aimed at exciting and educating learners of all ages.”

Space for this event is limited. Lakeshore Public Media urges interested parties to RSVP promptly through its website at www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/buffalo. The first 15 people to register will receive an official movie poster of “The American Buffalo.”

Broken Wagon Bison Ranch, a family-owned and operated bison ranch in Northwest Indiana, boasts a population of over 100 majestic bison. Located on 160 acres in Hobart, IN, Broken Wagon Bison Ranch provides locally sourced bison meat, leather goods, hides, crafts, and more. This event provides a platform to immerse oneself in the rich history and profound significance of these remarkable animals. For more information, visit BrokenWagonBison.com.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.