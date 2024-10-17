Lakeshore Public Media Offers First Local Look at Ken Burns’ LEONARDO da VINCI

Valparaiso, IN — Lakeshore Public Media offers local audiences an exclusive look at the latest Ken Burns documentary, LEONARDO da VINCI, prior to its national premiere. In partnership with Valparaiso University, the community screening is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. in CLR 205 of the Christopher Center Library at Valparaiso University.

The event underscores Lakeshore’s mission to connect surrounding communities with essential cultural, scientific, and historical programming. Directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon, the vivid storytelling and in-depth research in LEONARDO da VINCI explore the artist's groundbreaking contributions to art, science, and innovation. Guests will enjoy an exclusive 30-minute preview, featuring select scenes from the two-part documentary series ahead of its national premiere. The preview delves into the life, work, and lasting influence of the Renaissance master, Leonardo da Vinci.

“As a public media station, Lakeshore Public Media strives to foster learning and connect the local community to the world of knowledge, providing access to educational and inspiring content,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media said. “This screening is part of that effort, offering Northwest Indiana residents a unique opportunity to engage with a documentary that bridges art, culture, health, and science—core themes that resonate with audiences seeking deeper understanding and enrichment.”

Valparaiso University department experts will lead an interactive panel discussion following the exclusive preview of LEONARDO da VINCI. Confirmed panelists include Andrew Richter, Professor and Chair of the Physics and Astronomy Department, and Ben Brobst-Renaud, Lecturer in the Communication and Visual Arts Department. Invitations have also been extended to faculty from the Biology and Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Health Science, and Theology departments. The discussion aims to explore Leonardo da Vinci’s interdisciplinary contributions, highlighting how his work influences both scientific and artistic fields.

Donations of any amount made to Lakeshore Public Media, Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland’s nonprofit public media station, are encouraged to secure seating, as seats are limited. For more information or to make a donation, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/DaVinci.

The national premiere of LEONARDO da VINCI is November 18, 2024. Lakeshore Public Media will broadcast an encore premiere of this two-part film on Lakeshore PBS over two nights, November 26 and 27, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. In addition to the TV broadcast, LEONARDO da VINCI will be available for streaming on LakeshorePublicMedia.org, through the PBS Video App with PBS Passport, and via the Lakeshore PBS live stream.

About Valparaiso University: Valparaiso University is dedicated to superior teaching based on excellent scholarship. As a scholarly community, it actively engages in the exploration, transmission, and enlargement not only of knowledge but also of the cultural and religious heritage of human society, and it is proud to prepare men and women for professional service. More information found at Valpo.edu.

More about the Film: LEONARDO da VINCI is directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon. The film, which explores the life and work of the fifteenth century polymath Leonardo da Vinci, is Burns’ first non-American subject. It also marks a significant change in the team’s filmmaking style, which includes using split screens with images, video, and sound from different periods to further contextualize Leonardo’s art and scientific explorations. LEONARDO da VINCI looks at how the artist influenced and inspired future generations, and it finds in his soaring imagination and profound intellect the foundation for a conversation we are still having today: what is our relationship with nature and what does it mean to be human?