Lakeshore Public Media Kicks Off Annual "Thanks for Giving" Pledge Drive

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Lakeshore Public Media, Northwest Indiana’s trusted PBS and NPR affiliate, has officially launched its annual “Thanks for Giving” pledge drive on 89.1 FM, inviting listeners to support local public broadcasting while making a meaningful impact on the community.

Running from December 2 through December 6, this year’s campaign features a special initiative: 10% of all donations will be used to purchase gifts for underprivileged families in partnership with Healthy Families Lake County and Healthy Families Porter County.

To join the “Thanks for Giving” pledge drive, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Give or call 219-765-5656. Every dollar contributed supports Lakeshore Public Media’s commitment to unbiased news, educational programming, and cultural enrichment while bringing joy to families in need this holiday season.

“Thanks for Giving” highlights the critical role public media plays in delivering independent journalism, cultural programming, and educational resources that inspire and empower communities. With its unique nonprofit model, Lakeshore Public Media relies on listener support to sustain its operations and mission to serve Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland residents.

“Every contribution to this pledge drive not only helps us continue producing exceptional programming but also allows us to directly uplift families in need this holiday season,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “It’s a chance to make a difference in more ways than one.”

Over the past year, Lakeshore Public Media has engaged thousands of residents through local events, educational initiatives, and thought-provoking programming. The station has welcomed hundreds of visitors for studio tours, launched the “Building Blocks” early childhood development series, and prepared for a new series featuring conversations with community leaders. These efforts underscore Lakeshore’s dedication to fostering connections, amplifying diverse voices, and enriching lives through public broadcasting.

Listeners’ generosity directly funds Lakeshore’s ability to produce and share local content that informs, educates, and entertains. Grassroots fundraising ensures the station remains free from commercial pressures, prioritizing public service and inclusivity over profit.

Lakeshore Public Media extends heartfelt gratitude to its supporters for championing the power of public broadcasting and community care.

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.