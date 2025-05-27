© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Lake County looking to add data center regulations

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:40 PM CDT
Lake County Government

Lake County is looking to add data center regulations to its zoning rules. The county commissioners last week agreed to have Duncan Associates work on amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance.

Planning and Building Administrator Steve Nigro tells Lakeshore Public Media that there haven't been any petitions to build data centers in unincorporated Lake County, so far, but the county wants to have language in place, in case developers ask.

Data center proposals in Porter County have faced stiff opposition from residents.
