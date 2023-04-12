Northwest Indiana communities awarded Community Crossings Matching Grants

Northwest Indiana communities are among those getting funding for road projects. The state's Community Crossings program provides matching grants for road improvements, 50 percent of the cost for larger communities and 75 percent for smaller ones.

In the latest round, Gary, Hobart, Portage, St. John and Valparaiso all got the maximum of $1 million. So did Porter, Jasper and Starke counties.

Other big grant recipients this round include Cedar Lake, Highland, Munster, Porter, Schererville and Winfield. They each got more than $500,000.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, but also on whether the projects would improve safety and encourage economic development.

Statewide, more than $133 million was awarded to 224 cities, towns and counties during this grant cycle. Another call for projects opens in July.