A portion of Randolph Street will be closed in Merrillville on Wednesday.

The town says the road will be closed between 93rd and 97th avenues for the installation of a storm sewer pipe. Randolph is scheduled to close at 7:00 a.m. and reopen by Wednesday evening. Drivers are asked to use 93rd, Grand and 97th as a detour.

The closure had initially been scheduled for Monday but was pushed back to Wednesday.