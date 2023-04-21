Valpo High School aviation, career and technical courses proving popular

Valparaiso High School's career and technical education offerings are proving to be popular.

Dr. Nick Allison, the assistant superintendent for secondary education, says about 30 students are set to take the aviation and flight class next year, and the school is getting a third simulator to keep up. "So it is a small-footprint aviation simulator that you actually get up inside of, and it has all the motion that goes along with the flight to give that feedback to the pilots as they're learning," Allison told the school board Thursday.

Valparaiso Community Schools plans to purchase the simulator with its annual grant from the city's redevelopment commission. Allison said he's grateful for the RDC's generosity.

"It just allows us to dream really big for our students, and the exposure and opportunity that it provides them is just unparalleled. You just don't get that in a lot of districts," Allison added.

Meanwhile, several other new or expanded courses are full. Allison said the veterinary science, digital design and construction trades classes have already been expanded from half-day to full-day to keep up with enrollment, and culinary science will likely expand in the future.

"For many of our students, this will be their pathway to graduation and a great opportunity because, as you know, we've got some great programming and some great teachers who are lining up to take the job," Allison told board members.

Allison said facility upgrades are underway to accommodate the courses.