© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Nuppnau named Valpo Parks director

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
Kevin Nuppnau
valpo.us

Valpo Parks' assistant director is moving up to the top job. The city says Kevin Nuppnau will take over as Valpo Parks director, when John Seibert retires July 1.

Nuppnau said in a statement that it's an exciting time to lead the park department, as it begins rolling out its Valpo for All Generations projects.

Nuppnau joined Valpo Parks in 2018 as business operations manager before being named assistant parks director in 2021. His first job as a teen was working at Creekside Golf Course.

Tags
Local News ValparaisoKevin NuppnauJohn Seibert
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger