Nuppnau named Valpo Parks director

Valpo Parks' assistant director is moving up to the top job. The city says Kevin Nuppnau will take over as Valpo Parks director, when John Seibert retires July 1.

Nuppnau said in a statement that it's an exciting time to lead the park department, as it begins rolling out its Valpo for All Generations projects.

Nuppnau joined Valpo Parks in 2018 as business operations manager before being named assistant parks director in 2021. His first job as a teen was working at Creekside Golf Course.