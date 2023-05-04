Nonprofits can apply for share of Gary ARPA money

Nonprofit organizations serving Gary residents can now apply for a share of the city's COVID-19 recovery money. The city is partnering with the Legacy Foundation to administer $500,000 of the city's federal American Rescue Plan funds, earmarked for nonprofits.

The foundation says organizations can apply for up to $50,000 for projects aiming to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or respond to the pandemic's economic impacts. An information session is planned for May 15, and grant applications are due by June 18 at 5:00 p.m.

To qualify, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) or 501(C)(19) tax-exempt organization. Projects should be focused on the city of Gary, and organizations located within the city will get priority.

More information can by found at legacyfdn.org.