Overnight closures coming to southbound I-65

A section of southbound I-65 will be closed overnight, as crews prepare for the next phase of construction. Southbound I-65 will be closed through the I-80/94 interchange from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Saturday. The ramp from westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 will also be closed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says southbound traffic will be able to head westbound on I-80/94, use the ramps at Broadway to turn around and then take eastbound I-80/94 to get back on southbound I-65. Those closures could be pushed back to Saturday night, if weather is an issue.

Crews will be setting up a new traffic pattern, with two southbound lanes shifted to the outside and a third crossover express lane on the left. That will allow for the next phase of concrete restoration work.

Also starting Friday, State Road 39 will be closed between State Road 8 and Starke County Road 50 South for a small structure replacement. INDOT expects that work to take about 10 days.