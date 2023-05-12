© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Crown Point Fire Rescue adds K9 to help investigate arsons

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
CrownPointArsonK9Sophie
photo provided by The City of Crown Point

Crown Point Fire Rescue has a new tool to investigate suspected arsons: a two-and-a-half-year-old English Labrador retriever named Sophie. She's an accelerant detection K9 — the only one active in Northwest Indiana, according to a city press release. Sophie was introduced to the public Thursday during an Arson Awareness Week demonstration.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said in a statement that the dog adds to the city's public safety efforts, and it's a tool that'll be shared with the Region.

Sophie joined Crown Point Fire Rescue on May 2, following four weeks of training in Maine, as part of the State Farm Arson Dog Program. The K9 was funded through a $25,000 grant from State Farm, along with donations from local businesses.

Michael Gallenberger
