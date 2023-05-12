Projects to add single-family homes moving forward in Hammond

More single-family homes could soon be coming to Hammond.

The city's plans to put houses on the former Clark High School athletic fields took another step forward Monday. The city council voted to rezone the property to single-family residential development. Ordinance sponsor Mark Kalwinski said that would allow for the construction of about 37 homes.

This comes after the Hammond Redevelopment Commission agreed to move forward with a project to build homes at Memorial Park. Chief of staff Phil Taillon told council members that design is currently underway. "We are potentially looking at two or three larger lots, which could be used for a senior housing project and potentially some duplexes, as well as 36 single-family lots, so that, if there are families that are looking to build new homes in this district, this will give them the opportunity to do so," Taillon said.

The Times says the redevelopment commission has hired American Structurepoint to plan and design the project's infrastructure.