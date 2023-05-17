NIPSCO work to bring lane closures to U.S. 30 in Schererville
Watch for lane closures on U.S. 30 in Schererville on Thursday. The town says the right lanes will be closed in both directions west of Joliet Street/Old Lincoln Highway between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. There will also be some total closures lasting up to 15 minutes.
The town says NIPSCO will be boring electrical lines under U.S. 30, as part of a new electrical substation being built on the south side of the highway. No power outages are expected, due to the work.