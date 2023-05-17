© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
NIPSCO work to bring lane closures to U.S. 30 in Schererville

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
nipsco_logo.jpg

Watch for lane closures on U.S. 30 in Schererville on Thursday. The town says the right lanes will be closed in both directions west of Joliet Street/Old Lincoln Highway between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. There will also be some total closures lasting up to 15 minutes.

The town says NIPSCO will be boring electrical lines under U.S. 30, as part of a new electrical substation being built on the south side of the highway. No power outages are expected, due to the work.

Local News U.S. 30NIPSCOSchererville
