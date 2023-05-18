Gary officials renew push to close down truck parts business

The city of Gary is making another push to close down a used truck parts business that city officials say is a public safety hazard.

The mayor's office says Andy's Truck and Equipment Company on West 11th Avenue is filled with rusted auto parts, old tires and "potentially dozens of code violations." A judge ordered the business to shut down 16 years ago, but the mayor's office says the city had failed to follow through on it until now.

On Wednesday, officials from Gary's law, code enforcement, environmental affairs, police and fire departments inspected the 13-acre site, while police drones collected photos and videos. City Attorney Rodney Pol says city officials will make sure the property is brought up to code, before the business reopens.

The city says it's also taking legal action against three other businesses -- two owned by the same person as Andy's Truck and Equipment -- plus one other property owner -- to clean up what the city believes are public nuisances.