IDEM issues air quality alert for Friday

An Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Friday. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says it's forecasting high ozone levels in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, along with many other parts of the state.

That can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults and anyone with heart or lung conditions. People in sensitive populations should avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

There are also steps anyone can take to reduce ozone. Those include driving less, avoiding refueling until after 7:00 p.m. and conserving energy.