Local News

Funding arrangements in place for trail connecting Dyer's Central Park to Pennsy Greenway

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT
An interactive map will help consultants develop plans for the extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana.
oprtstudy.org
Funding has been allocated to connect Dyer to the Region's bike trail network. The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) has funded a spur connecting the Pennsy Greenway in Schererville to Central Park in Dyer, in the coming years.

"We hope to have that completed within about four to five years," says NIRPC active transportation planner Mitch Barloga. "It's going to be a little tricky because that's railroad right of way, and dealing with the railroads is always a time-consuming process. And we hope we can get that moving and maybe even built sooner rather than later."

It would also be the first phase in extending the Old Plank Road Trail in Illinois into Indiana. A feasibility study is underway to identify a route to extend the trail east from Chicago Heights.

Local News NIRPCMitch BarlogaNorthwest Indiana Regional Planning CommissionPennsy GreenwayOld Plank Road Trail
Michael Gallenberger
