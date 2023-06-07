12 families displaced after Merrillville apartment buildings shut down for unsafe living conditions

The Merrillville Fire Department has shut down two buildings in the Hickory Ridge Lake apartment complex, after the town says firefighters found structural issues and unsafe living conditions.

The town says firefighters were called to the complex in the 5600 block of Hayes Street on Wednesday and found that the brick wall of one building had buckled outward. Firefighters also reportedly found "extensive" mold in the building and the one next to it. Police were then called to help evacuate all of the tenants.

Twelve families have been displaced, according to a town press release, and the Ross Township Trustee's Office and the American Red Cross are working to help them.

Town officials say they've been getting complaints about the apartment complex for months. Problems include leaking roofs, overgrown grass, and garbage not being picked up for several weeks. The apartment complex is in the process of being sold, and town officials say the new owner has already offered to have the grass mowed and pay for garbage collection, even before officially acquiring the property.

The Merrillville Police Department will investigate whether any laws have been broken.