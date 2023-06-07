Millions of dollars in road projects coming to Portage this summer

Getting around Portage may be a challenge this summer. Millions of dollars worth of road projects are set to get underway.

Central Avenue is scheduled to close between Willowdale and Swanson on Wednesday, June 14, as part of the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says the city's official detour will use Willowdale, Stone and Willowcreek.

"What we're trying to do is push the through truck traffic or heavier traffic that might have been using Central Avenue on the more sturdily-built roads in the city of Portage," Monroe told the city council Tuesday. "Obviously, folks in Portage are going to find that Mulberry's a lot shorter route."

The closure is scheduled to last until November. Monroe said right of way acquisition for the next phase of the project is underway.

Meanwhile, he said the city has hired Milestone Contractors to re-pave the entire length of Portage Avenue. "It's long overdue. We know that," Monroe said. "That one's going to be a disturbance in that part of the community, but again, long overdue and we're really happy that we're able to move forward on that project in 2023."

Half of the almost $1.9 million cost will be covered by a Community Crossings grant from the state.

Other roads set to get paving work this year include parts of Samuelson Road, Central Avenue and Airport Road. And Monroe says a $390,000 crack sealing effort is set to begin June 19.

"It is a very aggressive project. Pavement maintenance is a very important part of how we maintain our streets in the city," Monroe explained.

He expects the city may still have enough funding available for another one or two projects this year.