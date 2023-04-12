U.S. Rep. Mrvan touts federal funding for Portage infrastructure upgrades

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) joined Portage officials Wednesday to celebrate a pair of federally-funded infrastructure projects.

Almost $2.4 million dollars has been allocated for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. That includes realigned intersections, a new sidewalk and multi-use path, and storm water upgrades. Another $1.1 million will be used to finish upgrades to the main interceptor that carries most of Portage's wastewater.

Mrvan said that while projects like these aren't "sexy," they're what members of Congress are judged upon. "It is securing water safety or water security through the town of Portage so that new businesses and new development can come in and that basements don't flood," Mrvan explained during a press conference Wednesday. "But we are putting federal dollars, delivering that to the city of Portage, but we are putting men and women to work."

Mayor Sue Lynch said the projects will also improve residents' quality of life. "This is a big thing for our city. We're going to keep on keeping on, and we're going to keep bugging our congressman because we know what's in his pocket," Lynch added.