Concrete project to bring entrance ramp closures to northbound I-65

I-65 concrete restoration work is moving to the northbound lanes this weekend. Starting Saturday, the northbound entrance ramps will be closed from U.S. 30, 61st and Ridge Road. The ramp from U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 is also closed for a separate contract. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to use Broadway as a detour.

Northbound I-65 will also be reduced to two lanes between 61st and I-80/94, with the left lane being a crossover express lane with no access to Ridge Road. The ramps from U.S. 30 and 61st are scheduled to reopen in late June, but the ramp from Ridge Road will remain closed through late October. INDOT says motorists should expect delays during peak times.

Meanwhile, a couple highways in Newton County are scheduled to close on Monday. State Road 114 will be closed between U.S. 41 and County Road 200 East through mid-October for culvert replacements and resurfacing. State Road 55 will be closed for about five days between County Roads 1100 and 1165 North for railroad crossing repairs.