Regionally Speaking: IUN to host Juneteeth celebrations on campus

Tuesday, June 19, 2023 will mark two years since President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth to be a new federal holiday. Many people will celebrate the holiday but not everyone knows what the holiday means. While many holidays are celebrated some such as Juneteenth are meant to serve as a reflection. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to James Wallace, Ph.D., director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs. Dr. Wallace at Indiana University Northwest about the series of events the institution will host set to educate as well as inform the community about this day that celebrates Black history.