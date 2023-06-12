© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: IUN to host Juneteeth celebrations on campus

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT

Tuesday, June 19, 2023 will mark two years since President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth to be a new federal holiday. Many people will celebrate the holiday but not everyone knows what the holiday means. While many holidays are celebrated some such as Juneteenth are meant to serve as a reflection. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to James Wallace, Ph.D., director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs. Dr. Wallace at Indiana University Northwest about the series of events the institution will host set to educate as well as inform the community about this day that celebrates Black history.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
