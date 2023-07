Some South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for this weekend's Beyoncé concerts at Soldier Field.

On Saturday and Sunday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 9:21 p.m., 11:21 p.m. and 12:51 a.m.

Busing remains in effect between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City.