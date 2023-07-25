Hammond Council to continue reviewing crime statistics before approving gas station restrictions

The Hammond City Council is holding off on a final vote on whether to force gas stations to close overnight. Council members plan to review additional crime statistics before making a final decision. The proposed ordinance would require gas stations in Hammond to close between midnight and 5:00 a.m., but let them apply for an exception from the city's board of works.

Mayor's Chief of Staff Phil Taillon told council members Monday that gas stations are seeing a disproportionate share of crime. "Of course, we care about people that lose their jobs. Of course, we care about business owners that are trying to run a successful business and make money. But in the end, you're really talking about the greater good," Taillon said.

But council member Katrina Alexander felt a blanket ordinance should be the last resort, and the city should try other things first — like encouraging gas stations to hire overnight security guards and to make their security camera feeds available to Hammond Police. She also questioned whether gas station owners were to blame for gun violence deaths — or the state's permitless carry law and the lack of a hospital in the city.

"We have a lot of other things, and I think we really need to dive back into the root of our issues in our city than to go all the way across the board with this one," Alexander said.

Still, Taillon argued that gas stations have had years to address the issue. "Things have been going on for a very long time, and they have not addressed it. They have not tried," Taillon said. "We've sat back and haven't done anything, haven't put any ordinances forward or tried to change some rules to make it more safe. They certainly aren't doing anything."

Some council members suggested holding a discussion with gas station owners, before moving forward.