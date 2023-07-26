I-65 shut down for almost six hours Wednesday, following crash in Crown Point

I-65 was shut down for almost six hours Wednesday afternoon, after a crash in Crown Point.

Indiana State Police believe that around 12:20 p.m. a northbound semi veered into the center divider wall. That pushed the concrete barriers into the path of a tanker truck heading southbound. Troopers say the impact caused the tanker to drive off the right side of the roadway and overturn into a ditch.

Signage on the tanker said it was loaded with propane, and all lanes were shut down, until responders determined it was safe to remove it. I-65 reopened around 6:15 p.m.

Troopers say both truck drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and four additional vehicles were damaged because of the crash.