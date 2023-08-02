South Shore Line preparing for Lollapalooza ridership

The South Shore Line is preparing for large ridership for Lollapalooza.

On Thursday and Friday, an extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m., stop at Van Buren at 10:43 p.m., and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, two westbound trains will run extra sections to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago. Extra eastbound trains will leave Millennium Station at 4:45 and 10:55 p.m., stop at Van Buren, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.

But the changes will also impact the other end of the line. Trains will be replaced by buses all the way from Gary Metro Center to South Bend Airport, Thursday through Sunday, with no service to Hudson Lake.

The railroad says riders should expect crowded conditions and an increase in NICTD Transit Police.