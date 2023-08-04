© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Lake Village man hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-65

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
photo provided by Indiana State Police

A Lake Village man was seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash on I-65 Thursday. Indiana State Police say it happened around 2:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes, two miles south of U.S. 30.

Troopers believe Austin Slivka, 25, was driving a Chevrolet Impala in the left lane, when he rear-ended a Ford EcoSport at a high rate of speed. That caused the Ford to rear-end a BMW, which, in turn, rear-ended a Ford F-150.

Police say Slivka was partially ejected from his car, causing his left arm to go through the windshield. Bystanders began placing tourniquets on his injured arm, until police arrived. Slivka was then taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

The crash had northbound I-65 shut down for about an hour.

