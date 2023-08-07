© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

South Shore Line to make extra stop for Bears games

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
South Shore Line

The South Shore Line will once again make an extra stop for Chicago Bears games at Soldier Field, starting this Sunday.

For Sunday noon games, westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 9:07 and 10:49 a.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 5:13 and 6:55 p.m. Stops at 18th Street are also planned for the two Sunday games with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff and the Thursday night game on November 9.

The railroad notes that game times could change, due to NFL flexible scheduling.

Tags
Local News Chicago Bearssouth shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger