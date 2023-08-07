South Shore Line to make extra stop for Bears games

The South Shore Line will once again make an extra stop for Chicago Bears games at Soldier Field, starting this Sunday.

For Sunday noon games, westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 9:07 and 10:49 a.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 5:13 and 6:55 p.m. Stops at 18th Street are also planned for the two Sunday games with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff and the Thursday night game on November 9.

The railroad notes that game times could change, due to NFL flexible scheduling.