Regionally Speaking: Real Estate investor revitalizing Gary one renovation at a time

Gary native Corey Armand is working to revitalize his hometown one renovation at a time. Cory Armand is the founder of Armand Investment Group and has spent the last 15 years rehabbing residential properties. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to him about investing in the future for the future as well as his latest project, a multi-use business center designed to offer small business owners cost-saving measures and they continue to grow and expand.

For more information about Northwest Indiana Creative Association visit https://www.nicia.org/default.aspx