Local News

Regionally Speaking: Real Estate investor revitalizing Gary one renovation at a time

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT
Cory Armand of AIG In
Armand Investment Group
Cory Armand of Armand Investment Group.

Gary native Corey Armand is working to revitalize his hometown one renovation at a time. Cory Armand is the founder of Armand Investment Group and has spent the last 15 years rehabbing residential properties. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to him about investing in the future for the future as well as his latest project, a multi-use business center designed to offer small business owners cost-saving measures and they continue to grow and expand.

For more information about Northwest Indiana Creative Association visit https://www.nicia.org/default.aspx

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
