Crowdgranting campaign launched for Valpo skate park sculpture

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
Patronicity

Valparaiso's new skate park could get a public art installation, if the Valparaiso Creative Council is successful with a "crowdgranting" campaign.

The 16,000-square-foot Flounder & Friends Skatepark is being built in the city's Fairgrounds Park. Now, the Valparaiso Creative Council is looking to build a sculpture to serve as the skate park's centerpiece.

To do that, it's launched a Patronicity fundraiser as part of the state's CreatINg Places program. If it raises $45,000 by October 3, it'll get a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The creative council hopes that will allow it to select a proposal from a local artist, install the piece and possibly add lighting.

Michael Gallenberger
