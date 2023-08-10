Outgoing Memorial Opera House director honored as county seeks bids for first phase of renovations

Plans to renovate the Memorial Opera House continue to move forward. Barb Regnitz told the rest of the Porter County Commissioners on Tuesday that bids are being sought for the first phase, which will involve exterior masonry repairs.

"The reason that we're doing it in a couple of phases is because we wanted to get this in before winter," Regnitz explained. "We wanted to get at least the exterior buttoned up while we're taking that time to design the rest of the interior."

Bids will be accepted until September 5 and then opened at the September 12 commissioners meeting.

The commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Memorial Opera House Foundation for another part of the renovation project: The foundation has agreed to cover the cost of auditorium seating, estimated to be about $300,000 dollars.

The project comes in the midst of leadership changes at the Opera House. The commissioners honored outgoing executive director Scot MacDonald, during Tuesday's meeting.

Commissioner Laura Blaney said MacDonald fixed the facility's financial challenges and expanded its program offerings. "We now have programs for special needs," Blaney noted. "We have nights that people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford theater can now go for free, and we have more weekends of shows. We have more concerts. It's become just a vibrant, successful place."

MacDonald thanked the commissioners, council, foundation and Opera House patrons for the opportunity. "So, thank you very much for standing by us all of these years. I know it hasn't always been easy and it hasn't always been fun, but it's always been worth it," MacDonald told the commissioners.

The commissioners appointed Natalie Klobuchar as the Opera House's interim director.