Merrillville BZA to hold workshop on proposed solar farm

Merrillville residents will have a chance to learn about a proposed solar farm development. Lightsource BP is seeking a variance from the town to develop a solar farm with battery storage south of U.S. 30, between Colorado and Clay streets, and west of Grand Boulevard, according to a notice from the Merrillville Board of Zoning Appeals.

Project representatives plan to give a presentation and share details during a BZA workshop Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Merrillville Town Hall. No formal action will be taken during Tuesday's workshop.