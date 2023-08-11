© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Merrillville BZA to hold workshop on proposed solar farm

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News

Merrillville residents will have a chance to learn about a proposed solar farm development. Lightsource BP is seeking a variance from the town to develop a solar farm with battery storage south of U.S. 30, between Colorado and Clay streets, and west of Grand Boulevard, according to a notice from the Merrillville Board of Zoning Appeals.

Project representatives plan to give a presentation and share details during a BZA workshop Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Merrillville Town Hall. No formal action will be taken during Tuesday's workshop.

Tags
Local News MerrillvilleSolar Farms
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger