Plans moving forward for Lincolnway/Campbell roundabout, 'Barrel District Trail' in Valparaiso

Plans are moving forward for a new roundabout and trail near downtown Valparaiso.

The city's redevelopment commission approved a contract Thursday with American Structurepoint for right of way services for a future roundabout at Lincolnway and Campbell, at a cost of up to $230,255, with 80 percent of that to be reimbursed through grant funding. American Structurepoint has already been providing engineering services for the project.

Agreements have also been approved for the planned "Barrel District Trail."

"This is for a [transit-oriented development] trail coming down Indiana Avenue, cross the railroad tracks at Napoleon Street and then down back behind the Jifco and behind the redevelopment commission property, to a trailhead right there at the TOD lot and at Journeyman," Development Director George Douglas told the RDC Thursday.

On Friday, the board of works approved an agreement allowing the trail to cross the railroad, as part of its route. The railroad will handle engineering and construction of the crossing for a cost of $438,480. Eighty percent of that will be covered by federal grant funding, with the rest coming from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

The board of works and the RDC also approved additional environmental work required by the Indiana Department of Transportation. DLZ will do the work for a cost of $2,100.