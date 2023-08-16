Auction of Clark athletic fields residential lots draws strong interest

The former Clark High School athletic fields have generated a lot of interest from potential home developers.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says all 34 residential lots were sold during the city's auction earlier this month. One even sold for $64,000, more than four times the minimum bid.

"We had really good participation," McDermott told the city council Monday. "It was great to see so many people show up. It's exciting to see a new neighborhood springing up out of something that was — it was fields but didn't generate any tax revenue. Now it will be."

McDermott said infrastructure will be installed this fall, with new homes expected to be built soon after. The city has included a number of requirements, including minimum square footage, and covenants on the appearance of fencing, driveways and building materials.