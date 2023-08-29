© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Lakeshore's new TV antenna is currently being installed - viewers can expect brief broadcast interruptions over the next two weeks. We appreciate your patience! Learn more here
Local News

Two arrested, after Tuesday morning crash on I-80/94

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
photo provided by Indiana State Police

Two people were arrested, after a crash apparently caused a semi to overturn on I-80/94 early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police believe a Ford Taurus side-swiped a Freightliner semi in Gary, causing it to crash into the median wall, overturn and hit construction equipment in the work zone. The Taurus, meanwhile, came to rest in a ditch. Witnesses told police they saw a man flee from the crashed car.

As troopers investigated, they say a man and a woman arrived. The woman allegedly said she'd been driving the Taurus, but police believe the man was the actual driver.

He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and false informing. The woman is also accused of false informing.

No injuries were reported.

