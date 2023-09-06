Portage recognizes National Recovery Month

The city of Portage is looking to raise awareness of substance use disorder and encourage residents to seek treatment. The city council read a proclamation Tuesday recognizing September as National Recovery Month in the city.

"We must encourage relatives and friends of people with mental and substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders to implement preventative measures, recognize the signs of a problem and encourage those in need of help to seek appropriate treatment and recovery support services," council member Brian Gulley read from a proclamation from the mayor's office.

The proclamation specifically recognized the Portage Recovery Association for the services it's provided for the last 30 years. Council member Gina Giese-Hurst discussed the organization's impact.

"Just talking and the conversations that I had amongst the people and how their lives have changed, continue what you're doing," Giese-Hurst told Portage Recovery Association representatives.

The city's support for the Portage Recovery Association has also extended to financial help. The board of works is working on an agreement to give the organization some of the city's opioid settlement funds. That's on top of the $10,000 it got from Porter County's opioid settlement money, to help it open its nonalcoholic Next Chapter Cafe.