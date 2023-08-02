Portage looking to add social worker, help Portage Recovery Association with opioid settlement funds

The Portage Police Department could soon be adding a social worker. The city council voted Tuesday to add the position into the city's salary ordinance.

Police Chief Michael Candiano said many of the people his officers encounter are in need of additional help, but police don't always have time to make sure they get it. "Our resources are: taking them to the hospital, leave them as they are, try to get them a quick fix, or, if it's something that's a crime's been committed, they get arrested," Candiano told council members. "Are those the three best things that we should be doing? Not necessarily, but those are the tools that we have right now."

The new social worker would be able to follow up, to make sure the individuals are connected with the help they need. Valparaiso, Porter County and Griffith have added similar positions in recent years.

The social worker's annual salary would be $60,000. The salary and benefits would be covered by the city's opioid settlement money.

Portage is also looking to use a portion of its settlement funds to assist the Portage Recovery Association with utilities and rent. Mayor Sue Lynch said the city values the services the nonprofit provides to Portage residents. "I think that people don't realize that Portage Recovery's been here, what, 30 years — helping people who fall into some bad times and helping them out, and they're right here in our community," Lynch added.

A formal agreement with the Portage Recovery Association will be up for the board of works' approval next week. The organization has also gotten money from Porter County's share of the settlement, to open its "So-Bar" coffee house.

The city council still has to approve the funding appropriations for both the Portage Recovery Association and the new social worker position.