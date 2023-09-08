© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Road closures planned in East Chicago, Crown Point

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 8, 2023
The intersection of Indianapolis Blvd. and Chicago Ave. is seen on Sept. 8. Work on the intersection is scheduled to start Sept. 11.

Street closures are coming to East Chicago and Crown Point next week. The intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue will be closed, as crews replace sewer and water lines, along with concrete walks and curbs. The city of East Chicago says crews will be out working weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with work to be complete by the end of October.

Meanwhile, 113th Avenue in Crown Point will close Monday between Broadway and Delaware Parkway for a culvert replacement. That work is expected to last through mid-November.

A portion of the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Crown Point will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for NIPSCO work.

