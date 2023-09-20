Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate

Lake County's unemployment rate continues to tick higher. The August numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show Lake County's rate increased a tenth of a percent to 5.9 last month — an increase of nine-tenths of a percent from the same period last year.

Lake County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state. When it comes to individual communities, Gary is once again the highest of Indiana's major cities at 10.7 percent.

Porter County's rate was 4.2 percent, unchanged from the month before but up from 3.5 percent in August 2022.