Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
Much of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in August.
Map Provided By The Indiana Department Of Workforce Development
Much of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in August.

Lake County's unemployment rate continues to tick higher. The August numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show Lake County's rate increased a tenth of a percent to 5.9 last month — an increase of nine-tenths of a percent from the same period last year.

Lake County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state. When it comes to individual communities, Gary is once again the highest of Indiana's major cities at 10.7 percent.

Porter County's rate was 4.2 percent, unchanged from the month before but up from 3.5 percent in August 2022.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development northwest Indiana unemployment rates
Michael Gallenberger
