Lake Central launches special education advisory committee

The Lake Central School Corporation is giving parents a chance to get more involved in the district's special education services.

Director of Student Services Becky Gromala told the school board Monday a grassroots group of parents has asked to form a special education advisory committee. She said it's encouraged by both state and federal law, but only a few school districts in Indiana actually have one.

"The purpose of it really is to create an exchange of information going both ways: parents bringing resources to the school and then the school sharing resources with parents, also," Gromala explained.

She said it's not designed to solve individual students' problems, but it will be a place where parents can share their experiences.

The first committee meeting is planned for Wednesday, September 27. In addition to parents, Gromala said it will also include representatives from the teaching and administrative staffs.