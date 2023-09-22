More ramp closures planned on I-80/94/65, railroad crossing closure scheduled in Ogden Dunes

More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 and I-65. Over the next three weeks, a series of seven exit ramps will close, as crews conduct high friction surface treatment. It's designed to "decrease road slippage for motorists exiting the interstate," according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The eastbound ramp to northbound Calumet is scheduled to close Monday, followed by the ramp to northbound Burr on Wednesday and the ramp to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard on Friday. The southbound ramp to Ridge Road will close October 2, followed by the eastbound ramp to northbound Kennedy on October 4 and the eastbound ramp to southbound Calumet on October 10. The southbound ramp to U.S. 231 is expected to get the treatment during the current closure.

Each ramp is scheduled to close for three to five days and reopen as soon as the material has cured. But the schedule is expected to change, depending on weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Odgen Dunes Police Department says the railroad crossings on Hillcrest Road, just north of U.S. 12 will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to use the route through the mill to enter and exit the town.