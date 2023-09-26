© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Five hurt in five-vehicle crash on I-65 on Monday

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
photo provided by Indiana State Police

A five-vehicle crash that shut down I-65 during the Monday afternoon rush hour is being blamed on distracted driving. Indiana State Police believe a Dodge Grand Caravan was heading south on I-65, just past 61st Avenue, when the driver apparently didn't notice that traffic had slowed down in front of him, causing a chain reaction crash.

One driver had to be extricated from a Chevy Malibu and airlifted to the University of Chicago. The driver of a Ford Fusion and three children in the Grand Caravan were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Police do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash. Southbound traffic was disrupted for hours during cleanup, while the northbound lanes were briefly closed to land the helicopter.

Local News Indiana State PoliceI-65
Michael Gallenberger
