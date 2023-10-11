NIPSCO predicts lower natural gas prices this winter

NIPSCO says its customers can expect lower heating bills this winter. It says the average residential customer can expect to pay about $515 during the five-month winter heating season — assuming normal weather — $166 less than last year.

That's because natural gas market prices are 51 percent lower than last winter. NIPSCO attributes that to increased production, softening demand from Europe and filling storage at substantially lower prices.

The utility encourages those who may have trouble paying to see if they qualify for help like flexible payment plans and payment assistance programs.